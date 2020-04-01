Columbia International hires new women’s basketball coach

Columbia International University has a new women’s head basketball coach.

Danielle Fleming comes to the CIU Rams from Southern Arkansas University where she served as assistant coach for the past two seasons.

While with the Southern Arkansas Muleriders, Fleming was instrumental in the best turnaround in NCAA DII, turning the 2018-2019 season record of 3-25 into a 17-12 season in 2019-2020.

Before coaching at the college level, Fleming coached high school basketball in Ohio.

In addition to coaching, Fleming serves on the board of the Girls Leadership Basketball Academy (GLBA). The GLBA uses basketball as a way to develop leadership skills in female athletes to help them succeed on the court, in the classroom and life.

As a player, Fleming enjoyed a successful career at Ohio Christian University (OCU) where she garnered National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division II Player of the Year Recognition in 2011, leading OCU to the 2011 NCCAA National Championship game, falling just short of becoming a national champion.

CIU Athletics Director James Whitaker calls Fleming a coach with energy and enthusiasm.

“Her love for basketball, her players, and for the Lord makes her the perfect choice,” Whitaker said. “She is exactly what CIU women’s basketball needs right now, and I’m confident that she will build a championship culture within our program very quickly.”

Fleming thanked the CIU administration for putting their trust in her to lead the program.

“I couldn’t be more excited to build a culture of excellence with our current and future players,” Fleming said.

Fleming will be joined courtside by her husband, Daron, who will serve as the Rams assistant coach.