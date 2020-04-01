Columbia police close access to HQ’s to reduce coronavirus spread

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— You may not be able to enter the Columbia Police Department headquarters, but believe the men and women in blue are still there and working to keep you safe.

In a social media post, the department sent a reminder to members of the public that until further notice their downtown facilty located at 1 Justice Square is closed to the general public. According to signs posted on the property, the move has been put in place to reduce the spread and risk of exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

While you may not be able to speak with someone face to face, you can still make a report by going on-line for non emergencies. You can do so by going to the link provided

Here

A representative from CPD says citizens who needs to come to the building to conduct business will be redirected or screened by staff at HQ first through their intercom servuce and telephone located at the main entrance of the building.

Anyone who does enter the building, will be asked to decontaminate usi g hand santizer provided at the front desk.

Anyone experiencing an emergency is asked to continue calling 9-1-1.