Sumter County Coroner’s Office identifies victim of deadly crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash at Plowden Mill Road on Tuesday.

Coroner Robert Baker says Torin Johnson died on scene.

Troopers say Johnson’s vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole.

According to investigators, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials say Johnson’s autopsy will be performed today at MUSC in Charleston.