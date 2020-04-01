Walmart to start coronavirus testing employees as safety measure

Walmart is putting new safety measures in place to mske sure they keep both those who work anfd shop with them safe

(CNN) — In the time of a pandemic, the more caution that can be used in public spaces, the better.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced plans to start screening employees for coronavirus symptoms. In an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, they’ll begin to take workers’ temperatures to check for fever.

Employees will also be asked questions to help assess the status of their health.

Executives say any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be asked to go home and seek medical treatment.

They will be paid for reporting to work, but they won’t be able to return until they’re fever-free for at least three days. The retailers also say they will now provide masks and gloves to employees who ask as long as supplies are available.