Man wanted for armed robbery at Lafayette Drive apartment complex

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police are looking for a man accused of an armed robbery on Lafayette Drive.

Authorities say on Monday around 11 a.m., Sharell Wells, 27, robbed a woman at gunpoint at the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to investigators, no injuries were reported.

Police say Wells is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.