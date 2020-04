RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say one man was shot on Bookman Road and Nature Trail this week.

Authorities reported the shooting on Thursday, saying it happened just before midnight.

According to investigators, they found a man with a gun shot wound to his upper body and he was taken to a hospital.

Deputies say they have detained a woman in connection to the shooting.

This case remains under investigation.