SC DEW: Unemployment claims increase more than 100% in one week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Unemployment numbers in South Carolina and across the nation continue to skyrocket as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce say last week more than 64 thousand people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits.

That’s an increase of more than 108 percent.

The hardest hit areas are Horry and Charleston counties where the service and hospitality industries are among the largest employers, say officials.

For more information on unemployment and claims in SC click here https://dew.sc.gov/