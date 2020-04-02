South Carolina High School League not canceling spring sports yet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina High School League isn’t canceling spring sports this year just yet.

During the League’s executive committee meeting Thursday, Commissioner Jerome Singleton and the committee made the decision to follow Governor Henry McMaster’s lead, which closed schools through the end of April. That means, spring sports will be postponed until at least early May.

“We have to just be ready to adjust in any way that’s possible,” said Singleton Thursday. “Anything that gives the kids an opportunity to go out and compete, we want to explore.”

The league also discussed “virtual conditioning” for student-athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.