3M says it will comply with order to make more masks for the US

(CNN) – The world’s largest maker of respirator masks says it will comply with President Trump’s order to make more critically needed N-95 masks for the United States.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act Thursday, ordering 3M to ramp up production of N-95 masks.

The DPA also requires 3M to prioritize its respirator orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The company said it was already working closely with the administration to supply more masks, but took issue with the administration’s additional request that 3M stop exporting made-in-the-USA respirators to Canada and latin America.

3M said such a move would likely cause other countries to retaliate.