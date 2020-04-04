Coronavirus leads to biggest job loss seen in a decade

The global pandemic leaves more than 700 thousand people out of work in the United States

(CNN) —The Federal Government reports the U.S. economy lost 701-thousand jobs in March as the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis started to take its toll.

Economists say this is the first time the economy lost more jobs than it gained in a month period, the last time was in September of 2010.

Most of the job losses were at restaurants and bars, later followed by retailers and health care as routine visits at dentists and physicians offices started to fall as well.