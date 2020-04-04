SC state police receive accreditation and high honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s state police agency has again been accredited by a major law enforcement organization.

The State Law Enforcement Division said it was also given an extra award by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. CALEA gave the state agency its excellence award. SLED first sought and obtained accreditation from CALEA in 1994.

This is the third time the agency has received the organization’s seal of approval. SLED Chief Mark Keel says it is critical his agents be held to the highest standards.