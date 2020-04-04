Tips to take care of your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The current coronavirus crisis can cause anyone feelings of anxiety and fear. But there are some things you can do to help your mental health.

“This is unprecedented. Most of us have never lived through a pandemic. So how do we adjust to it? It’s completely normal to be confused, to wonder how we deal with it,” said Deborah Blalock, Deputy Director for Community Mental Health Services with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

While it’s important to take care of yourself physically, it’s also important to take care of yourself mentally, says Blalock.

“So when they get anxious, and they’re feeling really overwhelmed, if they just take in deep breaths very slowly through their nose, and then blow it out slowly through their mouths, it actually has a great reaction in the body and slows everything down,” said Blalock.

Each person is different, but one way to ease your stress may be to go for a socially distanced walk.

If you need to talk to anyone, there are resources available right now through both S.C. Department of Mental Health and NAMI Mid-Carolina.

There’s also a 24/7 statewide crisis helpline you can call at 1-833-364-2274.