Augusta National announces intended dates for rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Today the Augusta National Golf Club announced Nov. 9-15 as the intended dates for the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game."

The tournament was originally set to begin this week, but was rescheduled on March 13 in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the announcement, chairman Fred Ridley said these new dates for the Masters are contingent on health protocols and favorable counsels from health officials. All golfers who qualified for the tournament will still be invited to the rescheduled start time.

Augusta National also announced the cancelation of the 2020 Women’s Amateur tournament, citing too many scheduling difficulties with the NCAA, LPGA, and World Amateur Team Championships as the main reasons for the decision.

