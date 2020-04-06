Two arrested after bodies found in burning car

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies say two men are charged with murder after two bodies were found inside a burning car.

Investigators say Joshua Ellison and Willie Singleton were arrested last week after the bodies of Janio Lopes and Rachel Ravenell were found on the side of the road in Sumter.

SLED investigators later determined that the vehicle was registered in Richland Co.

Deputies say both victims were murdered in different locations in Richland Co.