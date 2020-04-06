Will Muschamp: “We plan as if we’re playing this fall”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp wasn’t getting into the “what-if’s” today during his first teleconference with the media since the coronavirus outbreak.

But he did give a little insight to what it’s like being a head coach of a major football program right now.

“As a staff right now and as a team, we have to plan like we’re playing this fall,” Muschamp said Monday.

Muschamp detailed his eight-week plans for Carolina this offseason. According to the Head Gamecock, it takes one month to get “in shape” and one month of practice “in order to prepare the right way and keep the student athletes healthy.”

As for the staff, according to Muschamp, each assistant speaks with the head coach daily, like any other spring, except this year, those meetings are virtual.

“We talk daily as an offensive and defensive staff,” said Muschamp. “We’re working on opponents, offseason projects and recruiting.”

One main challenge is the team’s workout schedule.

Since all facilities are closed, most players have to find time and space at their homes to get in shape for the season.

“Paul Jackson (strength coach) is giving our guys ideas — whether they have weights or don’t have weights — to work out at home so they can stay in shape at this time.”

The Gamecocks are scheduled to kick off the season against Coastal Carolina Sept. 5.