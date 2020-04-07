Benedict coach James Rice named to coaching honor roll
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Benedict College head women’s basketball coach James Rice has been named to the 2020 Coaching Honor Roll by Achieving Coaching Excellence.
Rice guided the Lady Tigers to the 2020 SIAC Championship with a 27-3 overall record and was named the SIAC Tournament Most Outstanding Coach.
The organization’s first ever College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll was led by Head of the Class coaches Dawn Staley from the University of South Carolina and Leonard Hamilton from Florida State University.
The Coaching Honor Roll recognizes leaders in women’s and men’s college basketball that demonstrate tenements of coaching excellence that include on and off the court performance, community involvement, and serving as champions for college basketball, their coaching peers and the coaching profession.
Women’s College Basketball Honor Roll
Amaka Aguga-Hamilton, Missouri State University
Adia Barnes, University of Arizona
Vanessa Blair-Lewis, Bethune Cookman University
Michelle Clark-Heard, University of Cincinnati
Kevin Herod, Talladega College (Head Coach & Director of Athletics)
Ravon Justice, Sam Houston State University
Serena King-Coleman, Fayetteville State University
Trina Patterson, UNC-Greensboro
Tomekia Reed, Jackson State University
James Rice, Benedict College
Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina
Jaida Williams, Coastal Carolina University
Men’s College Basketball Honor Roll
Anthony Grant, University of Dayton
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State University
Michael “Mike” Jones, Radford University
Willie Jones, North Carolina A&T State University*
James F. Jones, Yale University
Ritchie McKay, Liberty University
LeVelle Moton, North Carolina Central University
Lamont Paris, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Byron Smith, Prairie View A&M University
Damon Stoudamire, University of Pacific
Darrell Walker, University of Arkansas-Little Rock
Alfred Williams, Xavier University-Louisiana