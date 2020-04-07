Benedict coach James Rice named to coaching honor roll

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Benedict College head women’s basketball coach James Rice has been named to the 2020 Coaching Honor Roll by Achieving Coaching Excellence.

Rice guided the Lady Tigers to the 2020 SIAC Championship with a 27-3 overall record and was named the SIAC Tournament Most Outstanding Coach.

The organization’s first ever College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll was led by Head of the Class coaches Dawn Staley from the University of South Carolina and Leonard Hamilton from Florida State University.

The Coaching Honor Roll recognizes leaders in women’s and men’s college basketball that demonstrate tenements of coaching excellence that include on and off the court performance, community involvement, and serving as champions for college basketball, their coaching peers and the coaching profession.

Women’s College Basketball Honor Roll

Amaka Aguga-Hamilton, Missouri State University

Adia Barnes, University of Arizona

Vanessa Blair-Lewis, Bethune Cookman University

Michelle Clark-Heard, University of Cincinnati

Kevin Herod, Talladega College (Head Coach & Director of Athletics)

Ravon Justice, Sam Houston State University

Serena King-Coleman, Fayetteville State University

Trina Patterson, UNC-Greensboro

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State University

James Rice , Benedict College

Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina

Jaida Williams, Coastal Carolina University

Men’s College Basketball Honor Roll

Anthony Grant, University of Dayton

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State University

Michael “Mike” Jones, Radford University

Willie Jones, North Carolina A&T State University*

James F. Jones, Yale University

Ritchie McKay, Liberty University

LeVelle Moton, North Carolina Central University

Lamont Paris, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Byron Smith, Prairie View A&M University

Damon Stoudamire, University of Pacific

Darrell Walker, University of Arkansas-Little Rock

Alfred Williams, Xavier University-Louisiana