Dorn VA Medical Center host emergency blood drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As blood drives across the nation have been cancelled due to concerns of further spreading the coronavirus, health officials here in Columbia stepped up to do their part.

Tuesday the Columbia veterans affairs health care system held an emergency blood drive at The Dorn VA Medical Center as the demand for blood donations grow dire.

Organizers say the community response to the community’s need for donations has been incredible. The Dorn VA says all 60 appointments in the blood drive were filled within the first 30 hours.