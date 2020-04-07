Gamecocks close 2020 season ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) —- For the fourth-straight year, South Carolina softball closed the season ranked in the top-25 polls, it was announced Tuesday. With a 17-6 record following the conclusion of the shortened season, Carolina closed the 2020 campaign at No. 15 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and tied at No. 15 in the ESPN/USA Softball Rankings.

The Gamecocks have been ranked in every poll since Feb. 23, 2018. This marks the first time since 2001 Carolina opened and closed back-to-back seasons ranked while the four-straight years having appeared in the final coaches poll of the season is the longest streak in program history dating back to 1995 when the NFCA Coaches Poll started.

South Carolina opened the 2020 season at No. 19 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.