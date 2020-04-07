Tesla makes ventilators using car parts for COVID-19 victims

One automaker is jumping into the fight against coronavirus by producing life saving ventilators

(CNN) — Tesla says its working to help address the shortage of ventilators for coronavirus patients.

The company posted this video, saying it shows engineers designing ventilators using car parts. The engineers say those parts include what’s called a Mixing Chamber and a Touchscreen from Tesla vehicles.

Tesla has been working with ventilator maker Medtronic but it’s unclear if that company is involved in the design of these ventilators. None of the people in the video said when the ventilator may be ready for production.