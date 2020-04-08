CPD Chief asks SLED to investigate officer-involved shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says he has asked sled to investigate a shooting involving one of his officers.

Police say around 6pm Wednesday evening an officer responded to a report of car break-ins on Monticello Rd.

While he was patrolling the area the officer asked to speak with a man who then ran from the officer and ultimately pulled out a gun prompting the officer to fire his weapon.

The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown , the officer was not injured.