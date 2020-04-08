SOURCE: Gamecock guard Jair Bolden transferring from South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to a source Wednesday afternoon, Gamecock guard Jair Bolden will transfer out of South Carolina following one season of play with the Gamecocks.

Bolden averaged 8.5 points per game and played in 30 of 31 games this season.

He’ll be a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

Bolden saw significant playing time this year, averaging 21.4 points per game just one season after sitting out because of transfer rules. The guard began his career at Georgia Washington before transferring to South Carolina after the 2017-2018 season.