Sumter and Cayce to start curfews tonight amid COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Sumter and Cayce city officials say they will start curfews tonight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They say their curfews go from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

According to officials, some exceptions include people traveling to and from work and for healthcare, as well as essential workers like law enforcement, doctors and nurses.

Sumter Police Department and Cayce Department of Public Safety say violators can face a misdemeanor charge.

Sumter Police also say they can either be fined up to $100 or spend 30 days in jail.

This comes after Governor Henry McMaster’s statewide stay at home or work order during this pandemic went into effect on Tuesday.