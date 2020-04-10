Local restaurants helping healthcare workers

Columbia, S.C., (WOLO)– Locally owned businesses and restaurants are giving back to those on the front line in the fight against COVID 19.

The Village Love initiative allows the businesses to provide meals and care baskets to health care workers.

The first packages were dropped off Friday at Prisma Health.

In the first week the program raised over 200 meals and organizers say you can get in on the effort.

For more information on how you can get involved to go mealtrain.com