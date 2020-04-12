Seasonal allergies or Coronavirus: A breakdown of some symptoms

CNN–Spring is in the air and so are allergies. But during this time of COVID-19 many people are asking do I have the Coronavirus?

Experts have some tips to help you know what you might be suffering from, is it the flu, allergies or something else?

Here’s Meredith Wood to break down the symptoms in this Health Minute.