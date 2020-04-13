Coroner: Two killed in Orangeburg Co. tornado

Photo courtesy: NWS Columbia

Orangeburg, Co., S.C. (WOLO)–  The Orangeburg Co. Coroner’s Office tells ABC Columbia News two people died as a result of a tornado that ripped through the Neeses area early this morning.

Coroner Samuetta Marshall says Gerald Lee Chavis, 64, and Doris Hoover Chavis, 69, both died after suffering blunt force trauma when their home was lifted from its foundation.

Monday the National Weather Service confirmed an EF 3 tornado touched down in Orangeburg Co. with wind speeds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

Several other homes and structures were destroyed.

