State Parks invite you to South Carolina Virtual Campout

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to head outdoors and camp in a state park? You can, virtually.

According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, you can join park rangers from the National Park Service, US Forest Service and South Carolina State Park Service for a Virtual Campout.

The South Carolina Virtual Campout will take place Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 2020.

The South Carolina Virtual Campout is a joint effort between the National Park Service and State Park Service in South Carolina. Officials with the SC PRT say they are working together to bring the parks to your backyards and living rooms through this virtual experience.

For more information and schedule of activities 2020 South Carolina Virtual Campout follow the parks on Facebook.

According to state parks officials, a wide range of activities will be offered as a part of the virtual campout. Several special guests will showcase the natural and cultural world with programs to include storytelling, living history and camping related activities.