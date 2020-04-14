Ways you can help during the coronavirus pandemic

Columbia, SC ( WOLO) —- During this global pandemic we all could use a little extra help. Now, the ones whose job it is to help the community, are providing a list of the different ways you can help during the crisis.

The South Carolina Emergency Response Team says members of the public can help in variety of ways, you just have to decide which works best for you. One way that is greatly needed are the donation of needed supplies to help emergency personnel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The organization says they are in desperate need of specific protective supplies. Including, but not limited to :

Double Gloves

Medical Gowns

Face Shields

N95 Respirator Masks

Officials say it would help if the items listed above were pre-sorted, and palletized.While SCEMD says there are plenty of ways you can help. While they are not taking used clothing donations at this time, they’re asking that you give them to any South Carolina clothing donation locations that can make the best use of the items.

Others can give of their time and volunteer, but will have to be specially trained to ensure that everyone in the field remains as safe as possible. You can find local volunteer opportunities by contacting any of the South Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (SCVOADs)listed on the link provided above. Officials are asking that those of you who would like to help, not take it upon yourself to self deploy. Officials say members of the community who come out unannounced and want to help, inadvertently cause more of a burden to first responders. If you would like to find a way to volunteer, click here at VolunteerSC.org where you can get linked with an organization that is best suited to you and how you can help.

Food is also something that is in heavy demand. Emergency management officials urge members of the public to donate to local food pantries, faith based organizations or other non profits in the state that are in need of food donations. To find out the items that are in the most need you can contact the South Carolina Food Bank Association

Of course, monetary donations are always accepted and you one of the ways that puts the organization of your choice in charge of where those funds can do the most good. SCEMD officials say for this very reason they have enacted the One SC fund website to support the statewide COVID-19 response including shelter, food emergency response efforts, as well as health needs.

If you are still unsure about what you can do to help, or may be in the greatest need of assistance, you can go to scemd.org where you can find more information about verified, charitable organizations that are taking donations during the coronavirus pandemic. You can also find a list of resources from multiple agencies throughout the state to help you find the other members of your community that are in need of help as the fight against the COVID-19 virus continues.