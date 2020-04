Assembly Street will be closed next week due to train track repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Norfolk Southern Railroad officials say Assembly Street will be closed next week as they repair the train tracks.

They say Assembly Street between Catawba and Whaley Streets will close on April 20th at 8 a.m., and reopen on April 23rd at 8 a.m., as well.

Officials say the detour will be at Blossom Street to Huger Street and to Whaley Street.