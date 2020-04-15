Consumer: Looking for that stimulus check? Here’s how to track the payment

The IRS says the website now allows you to track your payment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Many of you may have received your stimulus check direct deposit today.

if not, there is a way to track those checks from the federal government.

The IRS website now allows you to track your payment.

You can Log on to the site and click the ‘Get My Payment’ tab.

The IRS website says you can track your payment status and whether the IRS needs more information from you, including bank account information.

To try and check payment status, click here for the IRS portal https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment