Sen. Lindsey Graham supports president’s decision to cut WHO funding

Washington, D.C., (WOLO)–In a statement released Wednesday, US senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised President Donald Trump’s decision to pull US funding from the World Health Organization.

The president announced the move Tuesday evening accusing the WHO of mismanaging the COVID 19 outbreak and and not challenging China’s lack of transparency in regards to the spread of the illness.

Senator Graham released a statement today which reads:

“Cutting off funding at this time is the right move. This is a critical time for worldwide public health and we cannot afford China apologists running the WHO. I support a suspension of funding by the United States until there is new leadership at the WHO. I have a lot of respect for Bill Gates and his work in the public health arena. The Gates Foundation, under Bill and Melinda’s leadership, has a reputation for investing in programs which are well-run and produce results. However, Bill Gates’ decision to defend the performance of the WHO during the coronavirus crisis and current WHO leadership ignores overwhelming evidence of China bias and incompetence. If someone like Bill Gates were in charge of the WHO I would gladly support increased funding. But I have lost all confidence in the current WHO leadership and capabilities. The world needs a competent WHO. But the days of throwing money at an incompetent organization are over under President Trump’s leadership.”

Not everyone is in favor of the decision, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) called the move dangerous and illegal and added that it will be swiftly challenged in congress.