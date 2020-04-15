The Comet bus implements more changes to their level of service

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —-The Comet is making more schedule changes.

The Comet will transition from a Saturday level of service to a Sunday level of service with added on-demand service for areas not served on the Sunday routes.

The changes will go into effect on Monday, April 20thg, 2020.

All services are free at this time. If you still have questions or concerns about the bus routes or hours of operation you can click HERE on The Comet website