Columbia’s Dontrell Shuler transferring to Middle Tennessee State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After leaving Charleston Southern back in January, Columbia’s Dontrell Shuler is transferring to Middle Tennessee State.

He announced his decision on social media Thursday.

Shuler was the Bucs’ leading scorer, averaging almost 18 points per game last season, but left the team in late January and did not return.

He was named an All-Big South Freshman in 2019, putting in 11 points per game.