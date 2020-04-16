Gov. McMaster: “No reason” to delay South Carolina state primary in June

Gov. McMaster says the peak of coronavirus cases would happen before that date

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) said in his latest coronavirus news briefing that there is “no reason” to reschedule the state’s primary election on June 9 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Gov. McMaster said data shows the peak number of cases in South Carolina would occur in early May, saying that the state’s primary should not be affected by that point.

Even with this announcement, some state lawmakers are trying to change up how people can cast their ballot to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus.

Citing what happened in Wisconsin while carrying out their Democratic presidential primary last week, Rep. Beth Bernstein (D-Richland County) said she’s concerned that several people might not show up to vote in person since they may be afraid of contracting the coronavirus.

“It’s precious to exercise that right to vote, and we don’t want to force someone to make a decision between their health and their ability to vote,” Rep. Bernstein said.

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit South Carolina, lawmakers heard from leaders with the State Election Commission about adding more ways that people could vote in June and November.

These ideas include expanding the requirements for absentee voting, spreading out early voting, and even having people vote by mail.

However, the Election Commission has no authority to institute these changes on their own.

“We would have to be ordered to do that. The General Assembly would have to change the law, a Governor’s order, a court order, something like that, that would allow us differently than we do now,” said Chris Whitmire with the State Election Commission.

Both the House and Senate have only met once since mid-March.

Gov. McMaster said Thursday that he plans to call both the House and Senate back to Columbia in June, going past their traditional last day of session on May 14, in order for them to both agree on a continuing resolution that would fund the government after June 30.

With no meeting for either side set in the near future though, Rep. Bernstein says there are people on both sides of the aisle who are in favor of voting-by-mail, but that swift executive action would be needed to make a difference before people line up to vote.

“I think it makes it very difficult to go through the typical bill process and that’s why the Governor really needs to heed the advice of his elections executive director and start being prepared,” Rep. Bernstein said.

The State Primary is scheduled for June 9, while the day for run-off’s (if necessary) would be June 23. The General Election will take place November 3.