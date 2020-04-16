Lexington 3 to start mailing meals to students through free or reduced lunch program

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC (WOLO) – Students in Lexington County School District 3 could soon have meals mailed to them.

It’s part of the Meals-To-You Program which the district had applied and been accepted to.

The program provides shelf-stable, kid-friendly breakfasts and lunches to students in rural school districts who were receiving meals at a free or reduced price.

The district will enroll families within the next week.

If you think you’d now qualify because of a change in income during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply with this document, found on Lexington 3’s website.

Lexington 3’s full release regarding the announcement is as follows:

Lexington Three is continuously working to find ways to alleviate stress on our Panther families during these unprecedented times. As a result, several weeks ago, our Food Services team applied to the Meals-to-You Program and we recently learned that our school district has been accepted! The Meals-to-You Program provides shelf-stable, easily prepared, kid-friendly breakfasts and lunches to students in rural school districts who were receiving meals through the National School Lunch Program at a free or reduced price. Through the program, ten breakfasts and ten lunches are mailed directly to the student’s home every two weeks while schools are closed due to COVID-19. If at least one student in the household qualifies for free or reduced status, all children under the age of 18 living in the home will also qualify to receive meals.

Lexington Three anticipates being able to begin enrolling families in the program within the next week. Families who already qualified to receive free or reduced meals will be contacted by district personnel soon. Families who were not previously receiving free or reduced meals but feel they may now qualify due to changes in their income or economic status should go ahead and fill out a free or reduced meals application. This application can be found by visiting www.lex3.org and looking on the COVID-19 Shutdown page under the Feeding Program Information section.

Completed applications can be emailed to dleaphart@lex3.org or faxed to the attention of the Food Services Department at 803-532-8000.