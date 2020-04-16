Lexington Medical Center seeking mask donations

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– You can help those on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

Lexington Medical Center is asking for donations of homemade cloth masks that would go to hospital employees working in non-clinical areas and not involved with patients directly.

Barbara Willm, Vice President of Community Relations and Development at LMC says, “These donations will help Lexington Medical Center conserve its supply of personal protective equipment for clinicians taking care of patients with COVID-19,

If you have questions or would like to donate masks contact the Lexington Medical Center Foundation at (803) 791-2540 or email Thomas Tafel at tetafel@lexhealth.org.