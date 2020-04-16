Publix donates millions in response to coronavirus pandemic

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Public Super Markets are giving back in response of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in an effort to stop hunger for families in need during the outbreak.

Today, Thursday April 16, Publix Super Markets Charities donated a second $1 million dollars to the Feeding America member food banks to help during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday’s donation brings the amount they have given to help fight hunger relief efforts during the outbreak to $2 million dollars. The funds given will help provide support to food pantries and meal programs within neighborhoods that are in close proximity to Publix stores.

Publix CEO Todd Jones says,

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said“This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”

The $1 million dollar donation is being divided up among 32 different food banks within their seven state operation areas across the country, two of them right here in South Carolina. One location is the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia that will get $20 thousand dollars and Lowcountry Charleston Food Bank that will receive $25 thousand dollars from the donation.