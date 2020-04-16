RBC Heritage back on, no spectators

Hilton Head, S.C. (WOLO)–According to organizers the 52nd annual RBC Heritage presented by Boeing will be played June 18-21st at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year’s tournament will be played without spectators.

The rescheduling is part of the PGA’s recently announced changes to the remaining 2020 tournament schedule.

The Heritage is South Carolina’s only regularly scheduled PGA event.

In a press release, Gov. Henry McMaster released the following statement:

“Hosting the RBC Heritage tournament is an important tradition in South Carolina, and while this year will be different, we’re pleased with the PGA TOUR’s decision to include it on their revised schedule. Some may regret that it will be a broadcast-only event this year, but it’s the right decision for the safety of our people and for the well-being of the Hilton Head Island community, which will remain our top priority.”