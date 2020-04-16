SCDEW: 87,686 file initial claims for unemployment benefits

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina continues to receive staggering amounts of initial claims for unemployment benefits in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, in the week of April 5th through April 11th, 87,686 people made their initial claims for unemployment benefits.

That is up slightly from the previous week’s number of initial claims which were more than 85,000.

The agency says it has processed 268,614 claims in the four weeks since the pandemic began.

So far SCDEW says it has paid out $114 million in benefits.