Benedict College to use half of $4 million received through CARES Act on technological upgrades

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis says this will help with the transition to online classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –Benedict College is one of several colleges and universities set to receive a helping hand from the federal government.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Benedict College received more than four million dollars, half of which will go towards reimbursing students for money lost when the semester came to a halt.

Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis says the other half will go towards technological upgrades to help with the transition to online classes.

She says receiving federal support is crucial to make sure her students have the best opportunities to succeed.

“Those resources are critically important because we simply had not been equipped to do this work online, and so we’re having to retro-fit, and retro-fit very, very quickly, so the resources are absolutely valuable,” Dr. Artis said.

Dr. Artis says students who were displaced as a result of the pandemic can apply for an emergency relief grant online.