City of Columbia holds “First Responders Salute”

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–This morning several agencies banded together to say thank you to the city’s 911 team.

Representatives from city government, the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department, and the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office marched from city hall to the 911 call center at the corner of Laurel and Barnwell.

The city says off-duty call takers and dispatchers were able to greet and wave from the street to practice social distancing.