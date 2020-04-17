DHEC updates new cases of COVID 19, deaths

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– DHEC announced 163 new coronavirus cases Friday and seven additional deaths.

According to the agency that brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 4,086 and the death toll to 116.

Officials say of those additional deaths three were elderly with underlying health conditions, three were elderly with no other health conditions, and one was middle aged with no underlying conditions.

Richland County had the most new cases with 15.

DHEC says it has conducted 11,527 tests for COVID-19.

Officials say of those in the state confirmed to have COVID-19, 67% have recovered.

The agency says as of Friday morning, 5,225 hospital beds are available and 6,183 are utilized, which is a 54.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.