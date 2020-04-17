DHEC names new director of public health

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Dr. Joan Duwve as the agency’s new Director of Public Health.

According to DHEC, Dr. Duwve ha more than 20 years of experience in public health.

Prior to joining DHEC, the agency says, she served as the Associate Dean of Practice for the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis, Ind.

Prior to Dr. Duwve’s arrival Nicholas Davidson served as the acting director of Public Health.

Agency Director Rick Toomey says of Dr. Duwve, “Joan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in public health to the agency. As we continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, her expertise in public health preparedness and disease control will be a great addition to South Carolina’s health leadership.”