Google set to add ‘teacher approved’ apps

Google is offering a way to help you keep your chidlren learning while having fun

(CNN) — Google has added a new kids tab on google play for content it’s calling teacher approved.

The apps are meant to be entertaining, spark curiosity and some are simply for fun.

some apps have a “teacher approved” badge in the Google play store.

Google is introducing the kids tab somewhat earlier than initially planned because parents have given positive feedback and kids are spending more time at home these days.

The new apps will be available in the coming days.