Midlands to welcome first school for children with dyslexia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The midlands’ is getting ready to welcome the first school ofnits kind. A brand new, tuition free school set to open next year will give support for students who suffer from laguage based reading because dyslexia

The institution, Palmetto Achievement Center for Excellence (PACE) Academy, was approved by the Board of Trustees for the South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) Today, Friday

April 17.

The school is scheduled to open July 2021. Applications will be

available starting July 2020.

Melissa Rabon, the PACE chairperson for the school says,

“For many families, private school or even private tutoring is not an option,” ….We want to give all students of the midlands an opportunity to receive this type of educational approach, regardless of their family’s financial standing.”

School officials say the way the school is designed will allow students to get more than 2 hours of Orton-Gillingham based language instruction each day. In addition, They’ll also be get to have

multisensory math instruction and project-oriented based learning in science and social studies. As is helpful with this type of learning, students will also have access to structured movement brain breaks throughout the

school day which has proven to help students perform better.

The academy will open with grades 3 through 7 in July 2021. More grades will be added each year for the next four school years. By 2024, PACE anticipates adding additional grades to cater to students in kindergarten through 8th grades.

In order for your child to attend you will have to enter your information into a weighted lottery.

For more information on the acadwmyor tonfind more details on how to register you can go to their facebook page by the link we’ve set up for you

Registration begins July 1,2020 and will be open until October 31,2020.