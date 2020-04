Richland County deputy tests positive for Covid-19

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the victim is not a patrol deputy who responds to calls, however, Sheriff Lott says the person is the first full-time deputy to test positive.

Previously, authorities say a reserve deputy who works on a volunteer basis, also tested positive but has since fully recovered.