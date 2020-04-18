Coronavirus pandemic leads to more anxiety, stress

health experts say uncertainty of pandemic has more people trying to find emotional help

(CNN) — If you are feeling anxious or like you have very little control during the coronvirus pandemic, you are not alone. Health experts say it can be hard to feel like you are in control when there are so many unknowns happening right now.

Doctors say they can tell the impact of the daily changes and fear over COVID -19 are impacting a lot of people, and they say they’re starting to see an increase in people looking for help finding ways to cope.

Melisa Raney has more in this health minute.

If you or someone you know is feeling stressed, anxious or fear because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, DHEC is offering assistance with mental and emotional help. You can find out more by going to their website located here