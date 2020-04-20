Double shooting investigation: 2 women shot in lower Richland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigation a double shooting Monday night.

RCSD says they got a call around 8:40 to the 2500 block of South Partridge Circle. When they got there they found two women shot in the upper body. They were taken to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.

No suspect information was released as a spokesperson for RCSD said it was is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.