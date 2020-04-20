SC Dept of Corrections says one inmate has tested positive for Covid-19

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — The Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center says one inmate has tested positive for Covid-19.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says the 69-year-old inmate is now hospitalized after being tested on Friday, April 17th, 2020.

Officials say the unit where the inmate lived is now on quarantine, and more than 100 inmates who live there are being monitored.

South Carolina Department of Corrections says they’ve had at least 27 staff members test positive for the virus.