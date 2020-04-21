SC Forestry Commission lifts statewide burn ban today

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Forestry Commission says they will lift the statewide burn ban this morning.

Authorities say the ban will be lifted at 6 a.m.

Officials say campfire/firepit burns, residential yard debris burns and prescribed burns will all be allowed.

According to commission officials, the ban was put in place on April 7 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They say smoke will exacerbate the symptoms of COVID-19 victims and to minimize the impact of wildfires.

However, the commission says people that want to burn storm-related debris after last week’s storms, need to follow the requirements set by DHEC.

For more information on DHEC’s requirements, visit SC Forestry Commission’s website by clicking here.