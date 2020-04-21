Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern ‘hang it up’

The Five Points restaurant says they decided to shut their doors after more than 40 years

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday was the first day some South Carolina stores and restaurants were able to open their doors back up after Governor Henry McMaster relaxed part of his Executive Order that left some businesses under lock and key.

While some were eager to welcome customers back into their shops, not everyone is back in business. Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern in Five Points says after 43 years they’ve decided to “hang it up”.

In a post on Twitter, the owners of the restaurant posted a special message to their customers and thanked all who came along for the ride saying the community made work feel like home. They also made a point of telling followers to “take care “and “be good to one another”.

43 years is a hell of a run, but we’ve decided to hang it up. Love to all who came along for the ride. This community made work feel like home for us (before that was a thing). And nothing brought more joy than making y’all comfortable. Take care and be good to one another. pic.twitter.com/p84GVv1Zyq — Yesterdays (@yesterdayssc) April 21, 2020